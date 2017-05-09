Waze, the popular crowdsourced navigation app owned by Google, has introduced a feature that allows users to utilize their own voices for driving prompts. The feature was added to the Android app in an update released on May 5, and it’s said to be coming to the iOS version soon.

Waze has previously followed in the footsteps of a long line of navigation products in partnering with celebrities to offer customized voice prompts, but it is one of the first apps to loop its users, their friends, and families in on the fun. Recording the prompts is as easy as locating the Waze Voice Recorder in the settings, under the “Sound & Voice” section.

The Recorder contains a list of all the prompts used by the app, allowing users to customize as many or as few of them as they like. Prompts left uncustomized will be handled by the default system voice.

In a blog post, Waze encourages users to have fun with the feature, but cautions them to keep safety in mind when recording: unintelligible prompts could conceivably be dangerous on the road.