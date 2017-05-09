Enevate’s patented HD-Energy® Technology achieves multiple global battery safety and quality certifications

Enevate Corporation, an advanced Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology developer, announced that it has developed the world’s first silicon-dominant Li-ion battery which has achieved key global safety and quality certifications-including UN 38.3, UL 1642, UL 2054, CTIA/IEEE 1725, IEC 62133, and IEC 61950-for smartphone and other consumer applications. Both its cell and battery pack have been certified and demonstrate safety and commercial readiness of Enevate’s HD-Energy® technology. These certifications to specifications from international bodies are to protect the consumer and public, and help ensure battery safety and quality.

Enevate’s patented HD-Energy technology-a silicon-composite anode film with more than 70 percent silicon-delivers more than four times the energy density of conventional Li-ion battery anodes. The resulting products provide ultrafast, industry-leading charging capabilities up to 4C rates without compromising energy density-charging to 90 percent in just 15 minutes without damaging the cell while having an additional 35 percent to 50 percent runtime in mobile devices such as smartphones. The HD-Energy technology offers excellent low temperature operation and provides an inherent safety advantage with a 40 percent higher overcharge capability while being able to avoid lithium plating compared to conventional Li-ion cells.

“These certifications are the first in the industry for a silicon-dominant Li-ion battery and are evidence of our technology leadership and commitment to continuous technology innovation,” said Jarvis Tou, Enevate’s executive vice president, marketing & products. “It also demonstrates how readily we took our technology from R&D through product development to global certifications and approaching market-ready status.”

For example, UN 38.3 is a certification to ensure air transport safety of Li-ion batteries. UL 1642 and UL 2054 are standards intended to reduce risk of a safety event when Li-ion batteries are used in a product. CTIA/IEEE 1725 is a safety and quality certification of rechargeable batteries for use in cellular or mobile phones in the United States. Similarly, IEC 62133 is a global safety standard for rechargeable batteries in portable devices. Enevate’s state-of-the-art silicon-dominant anode production process is also ISO 9001 certified, which is required to support certain battery certifications such as CTIA/IEEE 1725.

The same HD-Energy technology used in smartphones is being further developed for licensing and use in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. “Achieving these global consumer electronics certifications now allows us to set our sights on confidently achieving quality and safety certifications in the EV space,” stated Tou.

