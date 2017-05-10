Nvidia and SAP have teamed up to use artificial intelligence and computer vision to figure out how many times a brand appears in the real world.

Somewhere, somebody whose job it is to count how many times a logo appears on a race car in front of a TV camera or a crowd in the real world is saying thanks. Normally, it takes humans a lot of work to estimate how many advertising impressions are made in the real world. Nvidia showed a demo of the capability at its GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, Calif.

But SAP AI for the enterprise can use computer vision to do that job. It has a service dubbed Brand Impact that can calculate the impact of brand exposure in the real world. It uses computer vision to spot the appearance of a brand, such as an ad or logo on a race car as it comes around a turn in a race broadcast on television. SAP uses deep learning neural networks to recognize the brand or logo.

“It makes so much sense for SAP to be working on deep learning,” said Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of Nvidia. “90 percent of world’s largest enterprises are in the SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. If we could figure out how to use AI to find insight in that dark matter it would be incredible.”

SAP is using Nvidia’s new DGX-1 AI platform with eight Tesla V100 AI processors.