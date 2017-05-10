Elon Musk, habitually behind schedule, announced today that anyone can now preorder a Tesla Solar Roof — a roof made of shingles with built-in solar cells.

Musk had previously said preorders would open in April, and promised the product would cost less than a conventional roof if you factor in the energy savings. But there’s no set price for a Solar Roof; Tesla released a price calculator today that estimates the cost, which depends on the size of your home and your energy needs.

Tesla’s site says it will start installing Solar Roofs in June, first in California and later “rolling out to additional markets over time.” You’ll have to fork over $1,000 today to get your name on the preorder list.