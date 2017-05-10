Information security solutions company continues rapid growth to facilitate market demand

Zyston LLC, an information security solutions company, today announced it has raised $2.2 million of equity capital exclusively from existing investors and company management to fund accelerated growth of the business. Zyston previously raised $3.8 million of equity capital in 2016 to support launch operations.

“Zyston’s first year of operations has validated our initial thinking in terms of market need for custom-tailored information security programs truly aligned with business goals,” said Zyston President and CEO Craig Stamm. “Our expectations have been exceeded in terms of overall industry response, client demand and program successes achieved to date. This additional capital will give Zyston the opportunity to continue recruiting the ‘best of the best’ in terms of industry talent, as well as facilitate continued growth of our services based on a constantly changing threat landscape.”

The Zyston team has experienced exponential growth, having expanded from seven employees to nearly 30 in less than a year. Recent hires include seasoned industry experts, including: Jason Ostrom, information security consultant with nearly 20 years of experience conducting assessments for network infrastructure and applications; Juan Carlos Hernandez, security executive with more than 30 years of experience building results-driven security programs in the United States, Europe and Latin America, that are aligned with key business strategies and designed to accelerate growth; Shilpa Joshi, former senior cybersecurity analyst at Fujitsu with more than 11 years of experience primarily in security operations, incident response and threat intelligence; and Niki Rabren, business and technology leader with two decades of experience building actionable and sustainable programs.

In addition, significant capital and resources have been allocated to the creation of a dedicated cybersecurity leadership development program – known as the Zyston Top Gun Program – which is set to launch on June 5 with its first class of associates recruited from TCU’s Business Information Systems program. Top Gun development has been spearheaded by Zyston Principal Jonathan Steenland, former CISO at Fujitsu, and is designed to provide young professionals with accelerated career opportunities. The program takes a holistic approach to leadership development by combining world-class curriculum and instructors with dynamic, immersive learning experiences intended to grow and mature the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.

“Zyston’s Top Gun Program brings something truly unique to the industry, providing hands-on technical training, accelerated leadership development and holistic life skills training designed to create the maximum level of success for young professionals entering what is arguably one of the most exciting, yet challenging career fields available today – cybersecurity,” said Steenland.

Launched in 2016 and led by some of the world’s most prominent names in security, including former Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) of Global 250 corporations, Zyston provides tailored solutions that enable organizations across the globe to make informed, intelligent decisions related to the security of mission-critical assets. The Zyston team brings decades of experience designing, developing, implementing and executing successful information security programs that protect assets worth billions of dollars.

ABOUT ZYSTON

Zyston is an information security solutions company providing middle-market businesses the comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate mature, cost-effective security programs. Zyston’s full range of offerings includes: advising and consulting services essential to the design and development of strategic, sustainable information security programs; talent acquisition and staff augmentation services that enable companies to source dedicated, industry-leading security experts to ensure the right team is in place; and managed services capabilities designed to significantly and rapidly improve an organization’s situational awareness and security posture. For more information, visit zyston.com.

