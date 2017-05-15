After a few years on the market, sleep monitors can now do a good job of measuring how much we sleep. But they haven’t been good for telling us what those measurements mean or how to improve the quality of our sleep.

SomnoHealth’s EverSleep promises that it will monitor not only your sleep patterns, but detect conditions such as snoring, apnea, and insomnia. The Golden, Colo.-based company is launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign today for its comprehensive sleep tracker.

The company said its EverSleep Personal Sleep Tracker will use the same oxygen monitoring technology healthcare professionals use. EverSleep also provides personalized coaching to help solve sleep problems.

Users will be able to download a simple analysis engine app that details nightly sleep measurements and explains the causes of any abnormalities in snoring, insomnia, breathing disturbances (that can be caused by sleep apnea), pulse rate, micro-motions, and continuous blood oxygen levels. Normally, these types of tests can run in the hundreds of dollars, and they’re often only used for a limited time period.

EverSleep uses a non-intrusive technique to measure blood-oxygen, severe and mild snoring, pulse abnormalities, sleep fragmentation, autonomic micro-motions, and time in bed.

SomnoHealth hopes to raise about $40,000 in the campaign. The company is uses four different sensors to track over 20 different aspects of sleep. The sleep analysis engine differentiates between sleep problems and gives you specific tips to improve.

For instance, it may be able to distinguish between several types of insomnia, each with different recommendations for treatment. The app may ask if you have allergies that may have caused breathing interruptions that led to the insomnia.

By contrast, sleep labs often require special referrals, lots of wires, and results that have to be interpreted by a sleep specialist. And the results aren’t instant, and cost about $1,200.

The company’s iOS and Android app will be ready in about a month, and they will go with the hardware. That hardware consists of a wire with a sensor that clips onto your finger tip as well as a band that wraps around your wrist.

SomnoHealth’s team includes engineers and clinicians with a lot of experience in sleep tracking. Cofounders David Tobler and Chris Cowley are medical device engineers focused on oxygen-monitoring technology. And cofounder Craig Pickerill is a sleep clinician and entrepreneur who built chain of sleep labs.

The said they realized the “fitness bracelet” sleep monitoring doesn’t tell the user why they are sleeping badly.