Mintigo, an enterprise-focused predictive market and sales platform, has sealed $10 million in a round of funding led by Glilot Capital partners, with participation from Sequoia Capital IL, Adams Street Partners, Giza Venture Capital, Maverick Ventures, and Vintage Investment Partners.

Founded in 2009, San Mateo-headquartered Mintigo targets B2B companies with a platform that helps them identify the prospects that are most likely to buy their products. It does this by collecting thousands of data points from across more than 50 million companies around the world, garnering data including financials, staff, hiring trends, technologies they use, and purchase intent. These so-called “marketing indicators” are then merged with data from a business’s own marketing platforms and used to create predictive models to identify the highest value customers.

Up until now, Mintigo had raised around $34 million in equity funding, and with its latest cash influx the company will push forward with plans to grow its platform globally.

“Our new partnership with Glilot Capital Partners will help us accelerate our growth and widen our penetration into the enterprise market,” noted Mintigo CEO and cofounder Jacob Shama, in a press release. “We’ve seen amazing results in the past year and we’ll use this investment to move our business forward full throttle.”

Mintigo already claims a number of notable clients, including Oracle, Equinix, Time Warner Cable, Getty Images, and Red Hat.