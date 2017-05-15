Fastest growing software company in Atlanta will add more than 100 jobs in the next 18 months to expand leadership position in ABM.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 15, 2017–

Terminus, the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced a $10.3 million Series B growth investment. The round was co-led by Atlanta Ventures and Edison Partners, which also led the Series A funding of $7.5 million in 2016. Additional participation in the Series B came from existing investors, including Hyde Park Venture Partners, Arthur Ventures, and Knoll Ventures, plus new strategic investments from HubSpot, High Alpha, and Vine St. Ventures. B2B industry leaders Jay Baer and Jill Rowley also invested in Terminus.

“For the last two years, Terminus has been intensely focused on building the category of account-based marketing. With our Series B funding and world-class team, we are in a unique position to continue building the best-in-class ABM platform and community for B2B marketers,” said Terminus CEO and Co-Founder Eric Spett. “Over the next 18 months, we’ll add more than 100 jobs – including more executive hires – and will expand our operations by opening a West Coast office.”

Since the launch of its ABM platform in 2015, Terminus has experienced incredible growth, scaling from three co-founders to more than 100 full-time “Terminators.” The Series B investment will support Atlanta’s fastest growing software company as Terminus builds out its ABM solution and team to meet the needs of B2B companies shifting rapidly to account-based marketing and sales strategies. Additionally, Terminus CMO and Co-Founder, Sangram Vajre, has spearheaded the ABM community’s growth through the #FlipMyFunnel movement and by authoring the first-ever book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing For Dummies.

“The account-based approach that modern marketing teams are adopting is the most significant evolution in B2B go-to-market in the last five years. This is an exciting time for the market and for Terminus as the leader in ABM,” said David Cummings of Atlanta Ventures and former CEO and Co-Founder of Salesforce Pardot.

“Terminus has experienced 6X revenue growth and 3X customer growth in the past year since Edison led the Series A round. Product-market fit is resonating and modern marketers are responding with strong client support. It’s rare to see a company grow as fast as Terminus,” said Ryan Ziegler, General Partner at Edison Partners. “Spett and the Terminus team have done a tremendous job executing. 2017 brings an exciting year of continued product innovation. We are confident in this growth investment and look forward to Terminus continuing to cement its leadership and vision for the account-based marketing space.”

The primary use of the Series B funding will be heavy investments in product and engineering. Terminus has already tripled the size of its engineering team in 2017 and continues to recruit the best engineers in Atlanta and beyond. Terminus has an aggressive product roadmap and is committed to delivering a world-class ABM platform that empowers B2B marketers to become heroes in their organizations.

“Terminus has been a cornerstone of our account-based approach, helping us dramatically improve awareness and engagement in target accounts at all stages in the funnel,” said Peter Herbert, VP of Marketing at VersionOne, a Terminus customer since 2015. “The team at Terminus has done more than provide a best-in-class ABM platform for targeting accounts and measuring progress, they have been our partners in learning the account-based approach from the beginning of our journey.”

To learn about account-based marketing, download the Blueprint to ABM.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform that enables B2B marketers to target key accounts, engage decision-makers, and accelerate marketing and sales pipeline velocity at scale. Companies such as Salesforce, Domo, Vidyard, and Rosetta Stone use Terminus as a foundational platform for ABM. In 2017, Terminus was named the Fastest Growing Software Company by The Atlanta Business Chronicle and #1 in Employee Appreciation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. To learn more about the Terminus ABM platform, visit www.terminus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005431/en/

Terminus

Lauren Patrick

lauren.patrick@terminus.com