Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Kim Kardashian

Talk to Kim Kardashian and ask anything you want!

Available on Messenger

4. Pizza Bottle

The best slice of the internet.

Available on Messenger

3. Beam

Allow Discord to automatically sync your Beam subscribers to a role. Make a private room for them to discuss how awesome they are.

Available on Discord

2. Discord Dungeons

Discord Dungeons features a one of a kind experience for your Discord Server! With lots of updates and content and a dynamic enemy system, you’ll never run out of things to do! Invite Discord Dungeons today.

Available on Discord

1. Spider-Man

The bot shares action shots from the comic book and directs you to answer questions and decipher riddles. The bot also asks you to send it your location, and it can tell you where to go to “report for duty” to fight an evil army (a.k.a direct you to a local store where you can buy the comic book).

Available on Messenger, Twitter

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period May 8 – 14, 2017.