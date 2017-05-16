Google today announced that Cloud Spanner, the company’s globally distributed relational database service, is now generally available. The company is promising enterprise database features, including ANSI 2011 SQL support, ACID transactions, 99.999 percent availability, and strong consistency — all without compromising latency.

Cloud Spanner first launched in beta just three months ago. The service is an implementation of the Spanner software that Google documented in a 2012 paper and has been using internally for years. Now customers can use the same software that Google uses to power Google Play and AdWords.

Thanks to atomic clocks and GPS receivers across Google’s global network, Cloud Spanner also offers additional accuracy, reliability, and performance in the form of a fully managed cloud database service. Google says Cloud Spanner is already powering mission-critical applications in the cloud, including customer authentication systems, business-transaction and inventory-management systems, and high-volume media systems that require low latency and high throughput.

Google has partnered with data integration firms Alooma, Informatica, and Xplenty to help companies with their migration projects. The company is also pushing its no-cost trial so that potential customers can “experience first-hand the value of a relational database service that offers strong consistency, mission-critical availability, and global scale (contact us about multi-regional instances) with no workarounds — and with no infrastructure for you to deploy, scale, or manage.”

If you want to learn more about Spanner’s evolution inside Google, you may want to read this new paper: Spanner: Becoming a SQL System. It is being presented at the SIGMOD/PODS 2017 conference today.

Public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers the MySQL-compatible Aurora relational database, as well as the Relational Database Service (RDS). Microsoft Azure offers Azure SQL Database, as well as SQL Server on virtual machines (VMs).

Microsoft had a slew of Azure announcements at its Build 2017 developer conference last week. Google, meanwhile, is trying to get this Cloud Platform news out ahead of its I/O 2017 developer conference later this week.