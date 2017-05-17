The smartphone is ubiquitous, without any shadow of a doubt.

The device, which we unlock over 200X every day, is always within arm’s reach — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And while mobile influenced over $500 billion in retail sales in 2016 — with $140 billion of those sales made entirely on a smartphone — a sizeable percentage of U.S. consumers have yet to make a purchase using only a mobile device.

In fact, 29.1 million Americans have yet to make a smartphone-only purchase, according to the latest research from VB Insight: “Mobile commerce and AI: Consumer affinities, challenges, and the future of chatbots.”

Taking in data from over 2,500 consumers, the study details the mobile commerce opportunity, how consumers are buying products and services in 2017, how that will change next year, and how AI is transforming the mcommerce industry through higher conversions, lower cart abandonment rates, and continuous optimization.

While the percentage of people who have never made a smartphone-only purchase has gone down over the last six months, those who are using mobile devices to buy products and services are doing so at an increased cadence.

The research shows that 48 percent of consumers have made a purchase using only their smartphone in the last week, with nearly 15 percent making a purchase within the last day. Factor in those who have made a purchase in the last two weeks, and you’re talking about 60 percent of all U.S. consumers. That’s encouraging and shows how the mobile device really has become a powerhouse in modern commerce.

The full report, available from today, goes into how satisfied consumers are with the mobile-powered purchase experience, the current state of chatbots and whether consumers are using them to buy products and services, the top retail apps, and how AI is affecting mobile commerce right now. It also makes a prediction for how much spending mobile will influence in 2017.

