Today Google announced Android Go, a lightweight configuration of Android created for devices with 1 GB of memory or less.

This is Google’s plan to bring Android to more devices, now that it runs on 2 billion gadgets a month.

The modified OS was designed for cheaper, less powerful devices with smaller batteries. Android Go works, in part, by relying on special data and power-optimized versions of popular apps — including YouTube Go, which offers GIF video previews and data use warnings.

Android Go will arrive in tandem with the next version of Android, Android O, and Google VP Sameer Samat says “going forward, every Android release will have a Go configuration.”