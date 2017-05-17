General Electric Appliances today announced that owners of its Geneva series of connected devices can now use Google Home with Google Assistant to preheat your oven, find out if laundry is finished, or check that the dishwasher is running.

GE Appliances, a Haier company, makes Wi-Fi-connected refrigerators, water heaters, washer and dryers, and ovens. GE Appliance owners can ask questions like “Ok Google, ask Geneva Home to make hot water,” and “Ok Google, ask Geneva Home to turn on Sabbath mode.”

Geneva series appliance owners gained the ability to control their appliances with Amazon’s Alexa last September.

Additional Google Assistant features are expected to be announced later today at I/O, Google’s annual developer conference. Speculation around potential changes to come include Google Assistant for the iPhone or mesh Wi-Fi in a second generation of Google Home smart speakers.