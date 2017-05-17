Today Google is kicking off its biggest event of the year: Google I/O, a massive developer conference created to promote Android.

How to watch

You can watch I/O 2017 live on Google’s event site, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Follow along with us during I/O here.

Schedule

Google has two keynotes planned for today — a main presentation at 10 a.m. Pacific with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and a second, developer-geared keynote at 1 p.m. Pacific. You can peruse the full schedule here.

What to expect

Google will talk about the next big Android update, Android O. Beyond that, what Google shares is anybody’s guess. During the three-day event, Google is scheduled to talk about Daydream VR, Google Assistant, Project Tango, Android Pay, Android Wear, Android Auto, Search, AMP, IoT, Google Cloud Platform, and Google Play.