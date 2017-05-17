Google is bringing its Daydream VR technology to more devices later this year, revealing that the new LG flagship and the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will support it. There’s no word on which specific LG model will be named, but some are positing that it could be the V30. As for Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphone, Daydream support comes this summer.

Daydream was introduced at last year’s Google I/O developer conference and is meant to compete against Facebook’s Oculus Rift, the HTC Vive, Samsung’s Gear VR, and Sony’s Playstation VR. Previously it was limited to only a select few phones, such as Google’s Pixel, the Moto Z, ASUS ZenFone AR, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, and the ZTE Axon 7.

The addition of the LG and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will provide a good opportunity to make Daydream more accessible to the masses and even make the VR technology appealing to developers.