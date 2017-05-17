WordPress apparently isn’t satisfied with being the content management system for more than a quarter of the websites on the internet. So, to get more users, it’s going beyond the web to find them.

The company unveiled its first TV ads today and said they were currently being shown in limited runs in six text markets, though it did not unveil which markets. The five ads in this series are built around the theme “Free to be” and each profiles a local or small business user in Detroit.

On his personal blog, Matt Mullenweg, CEO of WordPress parent company Automattic, noted that he had shared the company’s intention to invest more in marketing in 2017 during his most recent State of the Word speech.

“There is lots to learn and much to follow, but we have our first TV ads up in six markets to test,” he wrote. ” “Each shares a story of a business in Detroit, and I actually got the chance to visit one of the businesses earlier today.”

Here are the ads: