Google’s 360-degree video obsession is coming to your TV.

Today YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced that the service’s two-year-old 360-degree feature will “soon” land on smart TVs and streaming devices that run the YouTube app, including Google’s cheap Chromecast streaming dongles. The TV experience works a lot like it does on a laptop: You click on your remote and drag to a new position in the video.

It doesn’t sound like a compelling experience, but for Google, it’s a simple way to start pushing 360-degree footage into living rooms before VR has a chance to catch on. Can VR just happen already? Why do we need this?

This release will include support for live 360-degree videos, says Wojcicki, which first launched last year.