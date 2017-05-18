Amazon is expanding its Prime Reading service to Prime subscribers in the U.K., the first market since the feature’s initial launch in the U.S. last September.

With Prime Reading, those already subscribing to Amazon’s annual Prime plan can now access a range of reading material — including books, comics, and magazines — on their Kindle, Kindle Fire, and Kindle mobile apps.

Around a thousand titles will be available at any give time, though the specific publications and books will rotate. At launch, well-known titles include Harry Potter, Star Wars comics, and magazines like Empire, Wired, and National Geographic.

Prime Reading may not be extensive enough to lure serious bookworms, but it could sway those already considering joining Amazon Prime, and it sweetens the deal for any existing members who are considering leaving.

It’s also worth noting here that this isn’t the first time Amazon has offered Kindle-related perks with Prime — the company already offers the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, which lets Prime subscribers borrow one book a month for no additional cost.

Today’s launch represents the latest in a long line of U.K.-focused announcements to emerge from the ecommerce giant. Earlier this month, Amazon revealed it is to host a series of live music gigs in the U.K., with tickets going on sale exclusively to Prime members — this is the first time anywhere in the world that Amazon is introducing such an initiative.

Amazon also revealed that it is to double down on machine learning with a brand new U.K. development hub that is scheduled to open later this year.