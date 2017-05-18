SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 19, 2017–

SitterFriends announced that Mahesh Lingareddy, founder of Soft Machines Inc (now owned by Intel) and founder of Smartron, an OEM and IOT company, joined SitterFriends as investor and advisor.

SitterFriends, launching in June, aims to bring innovation to childcare, allowing parents to find help that is trustworthy, and affordable but also quickly accessible. A groundbreaking product in the childcare space, SitterFriends will allow parents to find their perfect match in a nanny but also feel at ease while the nanny provides care after the initial matching is done.

We sat down with Mahesh to ask about his involvement with SitterFriends.

How are you involved?

I have a long standing relationship with the co-founders of SitterFriends Fahad Jalal, and Amit Jain. They worked with me when I was at Soft Machines, and because I believe in them, I wanted to get behind the team and their product. When they decided to go forward with SitterFriends I became one of the early investors in the company. I am also on the advisory board and meet with the key team members on a regular basis to discuss strategy, product and marketing.

From CPU Design (Soft Machines) to Consumer Hardware (Smartron) to now childcare. Why the investment in a childcare company?

Childcare and senior care are big markets in the US and around the world, largely untapped and fragmented. There is a lot of opportunity to bring both software and hardware innovation to solve some of the biggest problems in these markets, and I believe SitterFriends is going to do this. My involvement is largely due to my background in the consumer and industrial hardware. In the coming months the team will unveil some of the things we have been working on to make child care and senior care safer and richer leveraging various smart, sensor, IoT and AI technologies.

Thank you Mahesh, for your input on SitterFriends.

