Telegram Messenger today announced a series of new features, most notably the ability to make orders and purchases through a bot, and share one-minute long video messages.

“Currently, most of the payments are handled by Stripe, but Telegram Bot Payments are a platform for payment providers all over the world,” read a Telegram blog post. “When accepting a payment from a user, the bot developer can choose between all available payment providers, selecting the one already used by the buyer or the one with the lowest commission.”

Partnerships are also being forged by Telegram with payment providers popular in India, central Africa, and other parts of the world.

Also announced today, Telegram users can now record video messages to share in group chat or Telegraph channels. Appearing as small circles, these videos closely resemble Kik’s video offering.

Using Telegram’s new video hosting service Telescope, video messages can be shared outside Telegram.

Videos recorded to share with a Telegram group or channel can be shared anywhere online with a unique URL.

News of Telegram upgrades comes a day after Google announced plans to allow its voice apps to receive payments and allow peer-to-peer payments with Google Assistant.