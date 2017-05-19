SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 19, 2017–

Nerdify, a leading educational platform that connects students and personal assistants, is excited to announce the launch of Nerdy Bot – a new educational project on Facebook Messenger. Nerdy Bot will help students speed up their studying routine by instantly delivering answers to simple homework-related questions.

Nerdy Bot is a smart Facebook Messenger bot that is powered by a combination of AI and Human Personal Assistants. Designed by Nerdify to tackle a range of college-related tasks through Messenger, Nerdy Bot relies on AI to quickly answer simple questions and refers to Human assistance to deal with advanced requests. The AI component of Nerdy Bot excels at solving math equations, plotting graphs, looking up definitions, and finding historical events. On complex tasks where AI falls short, Nerdy Bot gives students an option to find a qualified human assistant to handle their task. Unlike other bots, communication with Nerdy Bot is seamless and natural. This is achieved through the use of open source and proprietary NLP engines which enable Nerdy Bot to easily recognize students’ questions.

The official launch date of Nerdy Bot is May 20, 2017.

About Nerdify

Nerdify is an educational online company based in San Francisco, California, that offers college and university students personalized help on various academic-related tasks. Nerdify connects students and personal assistants (usually referred to as “Nerds”) to fulfill student’s requests, provide digital goods and services. Personal assistants deal with all kinds of student requests including, but not limited to, proofreading, delivering books, and tutoring. Nerdify is a firm believer in personalized learning and use of AI in education. Founded in 2015, Nerdify’s mission is to help students throughout college years and ease the flow of first-hand knowledge between peers.

