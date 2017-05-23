At an event in Shanghai earlier today, Microsoft officially unveiled the all-new Surface Pro. The launch comes five days after we exclusively gave a first glimpse of the refreshed Windows 10-powered tablet.

A “refresh” is actually maybe something of an understatement. Compared to the previous version of the device — the Surface Pro 4 which launched back in late 2015 — Microsoft is touting 13.5 hours battery life with the new Surface Pro, which is 50 percent more than its predecessor. And it also comes with LTE built-in.

There are also several versions of the device, all containing different Intel Core processors. While the Core m3 versions is fanless (and thus quiet), the faster i5 is also fanless — a rare beast — and Microsoft noted that although the i7 version isn’t fanless, it’s so quiet it “can’t be heard.”

At 8.5mm thick, with a 12.3-inch screen and weight starting at 1.69 pounds (0.77 kg), the new Surface Pro is comparable with the Surface Pro 4. But that it packs LTE Advanced connectivity from the get-go, this should go some way toward appealing to travelers who like built-in internet in their devices.

The new Surface Pro is available to pre-order today starting at $799 for the Intel Core m3, which has a 128GB SSD and 4GM of RAM. The various prices, depending on processor, RAM, and storage capacity, then kicks through $999, $1,299, $1,599, $2,199, and $2,699 — the most expensive version offers a Core i7 processor, 1TB hard drive, and 16GB of RAM

Shipping begins globally, in 26 markets, on June 15.