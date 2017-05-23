Subscription reading service Scribd is adding another string to its bow today with the news that it’s now including “select” articles from a number of premium newspapers.

Founded out of San Francisco in 2007, Scribd offers subscribers unlimited cross-platform access to a selection of reading material, including ebooks, audiobooks, documents and, as of last November, magazines — all for $8.99 per month. The company has raised around $50 million in venture capital funding since its inception.

Scribd recently removed comics and graphic novels from its repertoire, while newspapers have long been a notable omission from its service — but as of today subscribers will be able to access a range of articles from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and the Guardian.

Scribd already supported some news sources through its platform when it opened to magazines last year, with the likes of Time, Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Newsweek already on board. But adding actual newspapers to the mix marks a notable evolution for the service.

“The holistic reading experience we present through books, audiobooks, magazines, and now, premium newspapers, will continue to keep our in-the-know readers both informed and engaged in what’s going on in the world,” noted Scribd CEO Trip Adler. “Additionally, we’re continuing to help our publishing and trusted news partners reach new audiences.”

Indeed, traditional media outlets have been pushing to find new ways to monetize in the digital age, with many online consumers long-accustomed to getting content for free. Last year Dutch startup Blendle launched its so-called “iTunes for journalism” platform for U.S. publishers, including the New York Times, to offer an alternative to recurring subscriptions through adopting a pay-per-article model.

By allowing some articles to be read within Scribd, this offers one more avenue not only to expose newspaper journalism to more readers, but also to gain direct revenue through commercial tie-ups with technology companies.