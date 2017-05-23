Between smartphones, tablets, TVs, video games, and VR goggles, it’s hard to drag kids away from the digital world. KidPass wants to change that by offering a membership-based online marketplace of activities for kids, ranging from arts and crafts to camps and museums. The New York-based startup announced today that it has secured $5.1 million in funding.

Parents can search for activities by age, category, and location on the KidPass website or iOS app and book them using membership credits. The basic plan of $50 a month gives parents 10 credits per month — activities can cost from one or two credits to 10 credits or more for full day camps.

KidPass wants to be the ClassPass for children’s activities and has partnered with more than 900 kids activity providers, including Gymboree, Kidville, Music Together, Super Soccer Stars, The Craft Studio, Chocolate Works, and the Museum of Modern Art. “Since launching in 2016, over 20,000 families have signed up, booking more than 100,000 [activities],” said KidPass cofounder and CEO Solomon Liou in a statement.

KidPass is currently only available in New York, but the startup will use its new funds to expand into additional cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Chicago.

The startup is a recent graduate of Y Combinator’s Winter 2017 batch and has raised a total of $6.3 million to date. Javelin Venture Partners led the round, with participation from new investor FJ Labs and existing investors, including CoVenture, Y Combinator, TIA Ventures, Bionic Fund, and Cocoon Ignite Ventures.

KidPass currently has 10 employees.