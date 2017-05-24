Channel and Business Transformation Leader and Software Industry Veteran Appointed to Kony’s Advisory Board

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility company, today announced the appointment of Donna S. Troy to Kony’s Advisory Board, effective immediately. Troy will join a distinguished group of advisory board members that were recently appointed, including golf icon Ben Crenshaw, former Compaq CEO Michael Capellas, former Accenture COO Stephen Rohleder, and mobile application CEO and software industry veteran David Sikora.

Troy is the former executive vice president and corporate officer at Epicor Software, an innovative software as a service (SaaS)-based ERP company in manufacturing and distribution. She currently serves as an independent director and audit committee chair on the board of Pivot 3, a visionary software company in hyper-converged infrastructure, and technology advisory board member at Riverside Partners.

Troy has held a series of CEO and global general management roles with increasing responsibility and scope. She has led start-ups to multi-billion dollar business groups within several leading technology companies, including IBM, Tivoli, Partnerware, McAfee, SAP, Dell and Epicor. During her 22-year tenure at IBM, Troy held several distinctive positions, including indirect channel and direct sales leadership roles. In addition, as president and chief executive of Partnerware Inc., Troy was instrumental in the transformation of the business to focus on developing software for the evolving partner relationship management market, and introducing a new, innovative enterprise software service called “Total Channel Experience” that helps businesses transform and optimize their channel relationships. At SAP, Troy dramatically grew the SMB business through the launch of an award-winning program called “PartnerEdge.”

Troy holds a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in computer science from North Carolina State University, and has received numerous awards for her groundbreaking work, including 2006 CRN Top Channel Chief, 2006 VAR business Top 50 Most Powerful Women of the Channel, and 2006 Stevie Award, Best Woman Executive at companies over 2,500 employees.

“I am thrilled to add Donna to our Advisory Board,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “Donna’s rich history of senior leadership roles in software, combined with her specific depth and expertise in channels and alliances, make her an outstanding addition to our board. Donna will bring immediate expertise and counsel to our AppVantage offering, our SMB efforts, and our growing list of strategic partners.”

“Kony is setting a new standard for mobile app development,” said Donna Troy. “Its leading-edge software makes it quick and easy for small and medium businesses to revolutionize the way they work and deliver value to their customers. I have always been passionate about SMB and the economic value they drive, and look forward to working with the Kony team as a member of the advisory board to help them accelerate growth and deliver transformative solutions to this market.”

Kony is recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Gartner June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) report.

In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in the following reports: The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Q3 2015 report, The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Development Platforms, Q4 2016 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 report.

