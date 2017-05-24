DocPlanner has raised €15 million ($16.8 million) in a series D round of funding led by Enern Investments, with participation from Target Global and London-based One Peak Partners.

Founded out of Poland in 2011, DocPlanner is one of a number of players in the online doctor booking realm and currently operates in around 25 markets, with a particular focus on Europe and Latin America. Over in the States, New York-based ZocDoc has raised more than $220 million for a similar proposition, while in Europe several startups are vying for mindshare, including Luxembourg-based Doctena, which recently acquired German rival Doxter, and France’s Doctolib, which recently raised $28 million as it looks to tackle the broader European market.

Today’s funding news comes less than year after DocPlanner announced a $20 million funding round as it merged with Spanish rival Doctoralia, and its latest cash influx will be used to support its expansion into Latin America, as well as developing its software and doubling down on its sales efforts in existing markets.

“In addition to consolidating our presence in core markets, our goal with the new funding is to expand our offering to doctors by moving beyond the calendar management,” explained Mariusz Gralewski, founder and CEO of DocPlanner. “This will also help us accomplish our global mission to ‘make the healthcare experience more human’.

We continue the process of integrating the DocPlanner and Doctoralia teams and have already developed a very coherent and well-functioning organisation with a common mission and strategy.