Samsung has finally confirmed the pricing and U.S. availability for its refreshed Gear 360 camera.

The second generation device will go on sale on May 25 in-store and online through Samsung, Amazon, BestBuy, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular.

The Korean tech titan announced the first version of the Gear 360 in February last year, though it didn’t arrive on the market for some months later. Then in March this year, Samsung unveiled the all-new Gear 360 camera sporting a slimmer design, 4K, and live video support.

At $229, the new version of the camera is markedly cheaper than the $350 price tag of the original Gear 360, which should go some way toward convincing consumers wondering whether they actually need a 360-degree camera in their lives.

And as an added bonus, those who buy one of Samsung’s new flagship phones, the S8 or S8+, between May 25 and June 19, can procure a Gear 360 camera for just $49 — which really is pretty good value for money.