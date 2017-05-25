Cheetah Mobile has grown into a mobile titan with more than 500 million downloads of its security app. And today it is launching its next generation app, dubbed Security Master.

The company launched the app for free today on Android devices, and this version is tailored for the U.S. market. The app is specifically touted as providing privacy protection in the wake of the rollback of privacy protections related to internet service providers.

Security Master provides real-time, scenario-oriented protection for any Android device. The app conducts live device diagnostics, classifies the conditions, and recommends solutions to optimize users’ mobile experience. Depending on the diagnosis, Security Master will suggest options from three scenarios.

It can suggest a scan, which provides malware detection and protection in less than 10 seconds; boost, which frees up memory and improves the device’s speed; and clean, which removes unnecessary junk files.

Image Credit: Cheetah Mobile

According to recent research conducted by Cheetah Mobile Security Research Lab, around 60 percent of internet users in the U.S. feel insecure in mobile web browsing, but 30 percent still did not take special actions to protect their online security. Moreover, online hackers and disclosure of sensitive personal data — which can lead to stolen identities and financial damages — are the most common fears of internet users.

That’s why Cheetah added SafeConnect, a feature designed to enhance mobile Internet security through protecting and encrypting all data transmitted across the internet. In addition to online data encryption, SafeConnect also extends protection to apps with higher security concern categories, including instant messaging, financial banking, ecommerce, and browser apps. When apps in these categories launch, SafeConnect takes effect immediately to provide secure data transmission.

“As Android system and mobile internet usage continues to grow, traditional antivirus apps are no longer sufficient,” said Pan Qi, vice president of Cheetah Mobile, in a statement. “Consumers need a comprehensive, scalable product to help them tackle ever-growing internet security threats while also catering to basic mobile optimization needs. That’s why we created Security Master — a product with intelligent, real-time solutions on top of baseline features for a worry-free mobile experience.”

Image Credit: Cheetah Mobile

SafeConnect is powered by AnchorFree’s Hotspot Shield VPN technology for securing Internet connections, which encrypts personal information so users can safely conduct activities online at home, at work, or in public. Security Master is able to integrate the privacy technology through AnchorFree’s software developer kit.

“AnchorFree has been delivering industry-leading privacy protection for consumers worldwide for many years and is excited to extend our VPN technology to Cheetah Mobile’s users,” said AnchorFree CEO David Gorodyansky, in a statement. “Over 80 percent of people are more concerned about their privacy and security today than they were a year ago. These threats exist across the world, and by integrating AnchorFree’s proprietary Hotspot Shield Hydra technology into the SafeConnect feature, Security Master is providing its users a safe and secure internet experience as well as peace of mind.”