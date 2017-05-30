LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 30, 2017–

AdAction recently celebrated its four-year anniversary on Monday, May 29th.

Founded in 2013 by veteran digital marketing expert and CEO Brian Fox, AdAction has become a leading solutions provider across the mobile app industry. Throughout four years, AdAction has developed data-driven technologies unique to the app space and driven over 140 million installs.

“We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last four years,” said Fox. “It’s been our mission to proactively provide our clients with reliable marketing solutions that acquire their ideal users and bring lucrative value to each campaign.”

AdAction is trusted by top-grossing apps worldwide, including: Zynga, eHarmony, RetailMeNot, LetGo, and Scopely. Available exclusively for select AdAction clients is their new, one-of-a-kind app discovery platform, Action Discover. Currently in beta, the platform provides in-depth analysis of user demographics in real time for deep-level targeting and efficient campaign optimization.

Recognized as a top startup to watch in 2017 by Built In Colorado and one of AppsFlyer’s top media sources in mobile advertising this year, AdAction has received numerous awards during their four years of business. AdAction was also named a top-five, high-performing ad network in Singular’s ROI Index, 10th on TUNE’s Top 25 Global Ad Partners list, and one of AppsFlyer’s Top 25 Ad Networks in Gaming Retention and Power Ranking.

“It has been an exciting four years,” added Fox. “This is only the beginning; the mobile industry and our advertisers can expect to see a great deal more from AdAction in the years to come.”

AdAction looks to continue to make a strong impact in 2017 with more than a dozen industry events and sponsorships scheduled throughout the year. For a full list of AdAction’s upcoming events, visit AdAction.mobi or request a private meeting at events@adactioninteractive.com.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction leads the mobile app industry with custom, performance-based marketing solutions and data-driven technology, optimizing acquisition campaigns to drive quality installs and downstream engagement for maximum ROI. AdAction is the premier ad network that delivers over 6 million monthly installs for elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies, leveraging exclusive partnerships with top publishers to reach target users in more than 180 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005246/en/

AdAction Interactive

Miranda Moore

Senior Marketing & Public Relations Manager

mmoore@adactioninteractive.com

or

Adaction.mobi

855.978.APPS (2777)