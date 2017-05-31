We’re looking for an experienced editor to serve our readers with news and analysis around one of the most important issues of our time: the role of tech in creating — and destroying — jobs in America’s heartland

The 2016 presidential election laid bare a chasm between technology companies and the rest of the country, namely the so-called flyover states and the region often derided as the Rust Belt. Yet new ecosystems of venture capital, innovation, and entrepreneurship are forming across the country. What can be done to bridge the divide between Silicon Valley and the heartland?

As VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech editor, you’ll help define our daily coverage of this urgent issue. You’ll solicit guest posts from stakeholders and experts, find articles from other outlets to syndicate, and develop a small stable of regional freelancers to tell this story with a local perspective. Finally, you, too, will write regularly on the topic, weighing in with smart analysis and original reporting. Linked to this editorial mission, we’ll be kicking off an event series called BLUEPRINT, to be held in Reno in September.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about innovation, understands major technology trends, and is intrigued by how technology impacts jobs and is affected by politics. Our ideal candidate will have five or more years journalistic experience. Location is unimportant; this is a contract position. Lastly, it would be great if you love to read VentureBeat. Seriously, though, you should already read VentureBeat!

If you’re as excited as we are, please send a resume, desired compensation, and cover letter containing three links to your best clips to jobs@venturebeat.com.