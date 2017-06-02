Snap’s Spectacles created some fun novelty buzz last year when they were released as early adopters grabbed some because why not.

But when it comes to actual sales, well, let’s just say Snap’s first foray into hardware was no fidget spinner.

Now it’s Europe’s turn. The company said today it was rolling out Spectacles in Europe, and plopping a few of the Snapbot vending machines in a handful of touristic spots.

The question now: Will anyone care? There have not exactly been cross-border riots of people demanding when-oh-when they can finally get Spectacles.

Still, Snap must believe there is some pent-up demand if it’s going through the trouble of making them available in Europe for €144.99 a pair.

Of course, maybe Europeans will go Spectacles crazy in a way their U.S. cousins have not. Snap said that in the first quarter, Spectacles generated $8 million in revenue out of a total of $150 million. CNBC calculated that worked out to about 61,500 units sold.

To put that in perspective, Apple sells about 34,500 iPhones per hour.

On the the other hand, on the heels of disappointing first quarter results, showing investors it’s pushing somehow into a new market could offer some much-needed optimism.