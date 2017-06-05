Apple and Amazon, which have seen a rivalry emerge in areas like digital video and voice-activated devices, appear to be reaching something of a detente.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple said that Amazon’s Prime app would be coming to the Apple TV app store. “As you know, Amazon Prime Video provides a wealth of great content,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV.”

The Prime Video app, which allows Amazon’s Prime subscribers to watch movies and TV on the iPhone and iPad, will be available later this year.

Until now, Amazon has withheld its video app from the Apple TV store. In October 2015, Amazon also banned Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast from the world’s largest ecommerce outlet. Amazon claimed those devices caused “customer confusion,” suggesting that it wanted to help sales of its Fire TV and preserve its ecosystem of Prime services. Other video players, such as Roku and Xbox, remained available for sale on Amazon.