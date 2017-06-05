Apple’s iOS is getting an update this fall. Here’s what’s next for the second most popular mobile OS.

New App Store : Optimized for discovery with a card-based design and tabs like “Today” and “Games.”

: Optimized for discovery with a card-based design and tabs like “Today” and “Games.” iPad-only features : A files app; drag and drop support inside and between apps; new wide dock; new app switcher; improved keyboard; more.

: A files app; drag and drop support inside and between apps; new wide dock; new app switcher; improved keyboard; more. AR Kit : “AR like you’ve never seen it before.” Apple says the kit will help developers like Pokémon Go creator Niantic make augmented reality apps.

: “AR like you’ve never seen it before.” Apple says the kit will help developers like Pokémon Go creator Niantic make augmented reality apps. Messages updates : The Messages app is getting iCloud-synced messages between devices and a redesigned app drawer.

: The Messages app is getting iCloud-synced messages between devices and a redesigned app drawer. Apple Pay, P2P : Person-to-person payments are now part of Apple’s Messages app.

: Person-to-person payments are now part of Apple’s Messages app. Siri refresh : A slightly updated design and a more natural voice for Siri (female and male)

: A slightly updated design and a more natural voice for Siri (female and male) Camera : Updated video and image compression, improved Portrait Mode with support for low light, plus a new Depth API for developers.

: Updated video and image compression, improved Portrait Mode with support for low light, plus a new Depth API for developers. Control Center : A “major” redesign for Apple’s Control Center that squishes the buttons onto one page again.

: A “major” redesign for Apple’s Control Center that squishes the buttons onto one page again. Lock Screen : Now merged with the notifications center into one screen.

: Now merged with the notifications center into one screen. Live Photos : They now loop, like a GIF, or Instagram’s Boomerang.

: They now loop, like a GIF, or Instagram’s Boomerang. Maps : Navigation, airports, and lane guidance updates.

: Navigation, airports, and lane guidance updates. Do not disturb while driving : Detects when you’re driving and blocks notifications. Also features auto-responses. “We think this is a real important step in safety for the car,” said Apple.

: Detects when you’re driving and blocks notifications. Also features auto-responses. “We think this is a real important step in safety for the car,” said Apple. Airplay 2 : Adds multi-room audio support to iOS, with Apple Music and Apple TV integration. A big attack on Sonos.

: Adds multi-room audio support to iOS, with Apple Music and Apple TV integration. A big attack on Sonos. Apple Music: New social features (share what you’re listening to with friends, a la Spotify), and support for controlling multi-room speakers.

Apple will give iOS 11 to developers first, then to adventurous public beta testers, and later to everyone else. A word of caution: Don’t put the early betas on your main device before they’re ready.

iOS rumors were quiet this year, aside from a few interesting reports: group FaceTime video chats, significant changes to Siri, and a redesign of the Apple Music app to focus on video.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and friends shared the news today in San Jose at the company’s annual WWDC event.