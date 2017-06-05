Apple’s iOS is getting an update this fall. Here’s what’s next for the second most popular mobile OS.

  • New App Store: Optimized for discovery with a card-based design and tabs like “Today” and “Games.”  
  • iPad-only features: A files app; drag and drop support inside and between apps; new wide dock; new app switcher; improved keyboard; more. 
  • AR Kit: “AR like you’ve never seen it before.” Apple says the kit will help developers like Pokémon Go creator Niantic make augmented reality apps. 
  • Messages updates: The Messages app is getting iCloud-synced messages between devices and a redesigned app drawer.
  • Apple Pay, P2P: Person-to-person payments are now part of Apple’s Messages app.
  • Siri refresh: A slightly updated design and a more natural voice for Siri (female and male)
  • Camera: Updated video and image compression, improved Portrait Mode with support for low light, plus a new Depth API for developers.
  • Control Center: A “major” redesign for Apple’s Control Center that squishes the buttons onto one page again. 
  • Lock Screen: Now merged with the notifications center into one screen.
  • Live Photos: They now loop, like a GIF, or Instagram’s Boomerang.
  • Maps: Navigation, airports, and lane guidance updates.
  • Do not disturb while driving: Detects when you’re driving and blocks notifications. Also features auto-responses. “We think this is a real important step in safety for the car,” said Apple. 
  • Airplay 2: Adds multi-room audio support to iOS, with Apple Music and Apple TV integration. A big attack on Sonos.
  • Apple Music: New social features (share what you’re listening to with friends, a la Spotify), and support for controlling multi-room speakers. 

Apple will give iOS 11 to developers first, then to adventurous public beta testers, and later to everyone else. A word of caution: Don’t put the early betas on your main device before they’re ready.

iOS rumors were quiet this year, aside from a few interesting reports: group FaceTime video chats, significant changes to Siri, and a redesign of the Apple Music app to focus on video.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and friends shared the news today in San Jose at the company’s annual WWDC event.

