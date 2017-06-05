Apple CEO Tim Cook opened his keynote speech at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference with a progress report on Apple’s products, but he didn’t give usage numbers for those products at the beginning of the event, as he usually does.

He said that Apple is doing just fine, but the lack of details probably makes a lot of Apple watchers sad. During the course of the keynote at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, Apple did disclose a few numbers: It’s been 15 years since the company held a WWDC in San Jose. There are 5,300 developers here, the largest ever. There are attendees from 75 countries.

“This is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever,” Cook said.

Here are some of the numbers that Apple did disclose: