Apple CEO Tim Cook opened his keynote speech at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference with a progress report on Apple’s products, but he didn’t give usage numbers for those products at the beginning of the event, as he usually does.
He said that Apple is doing just fine, but the lack of details probably makes a lot of Apple watchers sad. During the course of the keynote at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, Apple did disclose a few numbers: It’s been 15 years since the company held a WWDC in San Jose. There are 5,300 developers here, the largest ever. There are attendees from 75 countries.
“This is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever,” Cook said.
Here are some of the numbers that Apple did disclose:
- tvOS: 50 partners now. Amazon will be one of the new ones.
- watchOS: Apple is the No. 1-selling smartwatch, by far. No actual numbers.
- macOS: 11 teraflops performance with new AMD Radeon Vega graphics on the iMac Pro.
- iOS: 96 percent customer satisfaction. 86 percent of users are on iOS 10, compared to only 7 percent for Android 7.
- Siri is used in 375 million devices.
- Appstore: 500 million weekly visitors. 180 billion downloads to date. $70 billion paid out to developers.
- Apple customers take 1 trillion photos per year.
- Apple Music has 27 million subscribers.