Apple’s next big macOS update is coming this fall. Here’s an early look at what’s next.

Formerly OS X, Apple’s next macOS release will be version 10.13, nicknamed macOS High Sierra. The High Sierra release is a performance-focused update, much like the transition from Lion to Mountain Lion.

The update includes new features for Safari, with an update that stops autoplaying videos; Mail, with a new split-view mode; and Photos, with improved face detection, editing, and photo printing features. Apple is also bringing the Apple File System to Macs, after adding the technology to iOS in March. Apple is also bringing new virtual reality support to Macs with the Metal 2 framework.

MacOS is the operating system that powers all of Apple’s Macs, since the company dropped the OS X name in 2016. Speaking on stage, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the Mac “in many ways, the heart and soul of Apple.”

Apple is also talking about the future of iOS today, and — we hate to break it to you — macOS is definitely the more boring of the two OSes. Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops received an update last fall, but the software those machines run has stagnated: the Mac App Store and iTunes in particular. Today’s macOS news looks like an iterative update for Macs, as usual.