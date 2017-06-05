Here’s a surprise from Apple: The company is updating its iMac line.

The big news is a new model for Apple: the $5,000 iMac Pro, “a monster when it comes to graphics,” according to Apple. Apple called it “the most powerful Mac” it’s ever made, a dig at the now dated cylindrical Mac Pro.

As for the refreshed iMacs, Apple says they will ship with the latest Intel Kaby Lake processor, a 43 percent brighter display, up to 64GB of memory, up to 80 percent faster graphics, and up to 2TB of storage.

Apple last updated its iMacs in fall 2015. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.