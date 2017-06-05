MacBook Pros are getting a speed boost for 2017.

Seven months ago Apple redesigned its MacBook Pros with a Touch Bar secondary display, and reactions to the laptops were mixed. They’re thinner and lighter and the Touch Bar lets Apple avoid creating a true touchscreen Mac. But the laptops didn’t sport the latest processors. And they didn’t allow memory (RAM) upgrades beyond 16GB. This rankled professionals who wanted a powerhouse machine and felt neglected. Oh, well.

Apple’s MacBooks were last updated in spring 2016.