People aren’t snapping up iPads like they used to, but Apple keeps updating them.

Today Apple announced a new iPad Pro — a 10.5-inch model sporting a slimmer bezel and a slightly larger body than Apple’s preexisting 9.7-inch iPad Pro. It weighs one pound.

Apple’s new model and larger 12.9-inch model will feature a 12MP camera, USB C support (via a dongle), faster A10X CPUs, and improved displays (brighter, higher refresh rate, and 20-millisecond latency for drawing).

The 10.5-inch Pro starts at $648 with 64GB of storage. The 12.9-inch model starts at $799. Apple appears to have killed the 9.7-inch model.