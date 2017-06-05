Converged Data Platform gains momentum in enabling intelligent applications for greater business value

MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the Converged provider of the Converged Data Platform that fully integrates analytics with operational processes in real time, today announced 81% revenue growth for its first quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended on April 30, 2017, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. MapR achieved this revenue growth through new and expanded purchases by customers worldwide. The number of MapR customers and partners continued to grow as deployments of the MapR platform helped organizations derive greater business value from their data.

“We continue to see deployments of a new breed of intelligent applications that transform the way data is used by organizations to achieve greater efficiency and advantage,” said Matt Mills, CEO, MapR Technologies. “MapR offers a unique production-ready data platform that can seamlessly support legacy and modern data technologies with the speed, scale and reliability needed by enterprise customers.”

Q1 Business Highlights:

Announced that SAP selected the MapR File System to support SAP’s cloud infrastructure storage capabilities.

Added new customers globally and expanded footprint with existing customers, including Aeroport de Paris, Cardlytics, Elisa, Ericsson, Ingencio, IRI, Qualcomm, Sovrn, UnitedHealthcare, Wells Fargo, and Xactly.

Extended relationships with companies such as Norcom to develop innovative, deep learning autonomous applications, and Outscale to offer big data as a service in the cloud to customers worldwide.

Appointed software and cloud veteran Tom Fisher to role of Chief Technology Officer.

Expanded the breadth and depth of the MapR ecosystem globally with a new Converge Partner Program that has increased the number of partners year over year by over 35%.

Added George Roberts and Roger Siboni as two new board members.

Q1 Product Innovation:

Shipped Converged Data Platform for Docker, the industry’s first persistent storage for containers that offers complete state access to files, database tables, and message streams from any location.

“We are using containers with the MapR Platform across all our applications to drive agility in a fast development environment,” said Gerard Paulke, enterprise architect, Quantium. “The ability to change direction rapidly for testing new software or deploying an application is a key advantage for us. MapR gives Quantium the speed, scale and efficiency that enables us to apply rigorous analytical techniques to consumer transaction data for a wide range of industries including retail, financial services and media.”

Launched MapR Edge which addresses the need to capture, process, and analyze data generated by Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices close to the source.

“The use cases for IoT continue to grow, and in many situations, the volume of data generated at the edge requires bandwidth levels that overwhelm the available resources,” said Jason Stamper, analyst, Data Platforms & Analytics, 451 Research. “MapR is pushing the computation and analysis of IoT data close to the sources, allowing more efficient and faster decision-making locally, while also allowing subsets of the data to be reliably transported to a central analytics deployment.”

Optimized product offering with TensorFlow deep learning capabilities added to the Quick Start Solutions family.

Recognized for exceptional product innovation with the Infoworld Technology of the Year Award for 2017.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005446/en/

