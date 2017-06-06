Led by R. J. Talyor, AI-powered digital ad experimentation software launches with customers including LIDS Sports Group, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Menguin and DiscountFilters.com

Quantifi, a marketing R&D platform that taps the power of artificial intelligence to drive smarter digital advertising, today announces its public launch and over $2 million in seed funding in an oversubscribed round. The funding round included participation from High Alpha Capital, Router Ventures and a number of strategic angel investors and industry veterans.

Quantifi’s mission is to help digital marketers experiment at scale, learning which target audience segments, creative options and channels work best for their brands. Quantifi’s Constellation Data Co-op, their growing proprietary data set, learns over time to continually test and recommend new channels, audiences and creative options. Quantifi coaches marketers through creating a successful digital strategy by providing insights and recommending the most effective next steps.

The company is led by R. J. Talyor, who co-founded Quantifi with High Alpha Studio, where he served as a founder in residence since the fall of 2016. Prior to High Alpha, Talyor spent more than 10 years at ExactTarget and Salesforce, most recently as the vice president of mobile products. After Salesforce, Talyor joined Geofeedia where he led product as vice president of product management. The Quantifi leadership team holds a combined 60 years of experience at leading marketing tech software platforms, advertising agencies and social media platforms.

“Marketers are constantly asked to experiment and try new things, but are still held accountable for results,” said Talyor. “Quantifi accelerates audience and creative discovery across channels and allows marketers to quickly learn and put those learnings into practice, identifying their optimal marketing formula. The pace of marketing innovation is accelerating, and with the use of our platform, marketers can now pursue exploration to stay ahead of the pack.”

“At LIDS, we are always exploring new strategies for driving more business impact,” said Wendy Mudis, Director of Digital Advertising at LIDS Sports Group. “And because of that, we were excited to partner with Quantifi to better shape our digital advertising efforts. The best way to determine what’s working is to experiment, and with Quantifi, we can experiment in real-time and make data-backed decisions to drive our marketing strategy.”

“Most marketers are doing very limited testing today, with most of it being driven by gut feel. Using Constellation, Quantifi’s proprietary data co-op, Quantifi’s machine learning algorithms are constantly coaching marketers on how to turn their marketing into a science,” said Eric Tobias, a partner at High Alpha who is a three-time entrepreneur and most recently led Data Science at the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. “I’ve worked with R. J. and his product and engineering team for many years, and High Alpha is thrilled to be launching Quantifi alongside this incredible group. Quantifi has an enormous opportunity to redefine how marketers approach their digital advertising strategies.”

Quantifi will use this financing to build on its 10-person team and accelerate hiring across customer success, product, engineering and sales teams while continuing to build out their product. Over the past 6 months, Quantifi has built a distinguished list of early customers that have further contributed to Quantifi’s proprietary data platform, including, LIDS Sports Group, Butler University, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Syndicate Sales, Menguin and DiscountFilters.com.

For more information about Quantifi, visit Quantifi.ai or watch an interview with the Quantifi leadership team.

About Quantifi

Quantifi is a marketing R&D platform for digital ads, unleashing the power of artificial intelligence to discover the audiences, channels and creative needed to drive growth for brands. With experimentation at its core, Quantifi takes the guesswork out of digital advertising and enables the discovery of a marketing formula at scale to learn exact audience targeting segments, creative options and channels working for a business. Through insights and recommended next steps, Quantifi coaches through experiments with the backing of data from thousands of experiences. Visit Quantifi.ai for more information. Quantifi is also the owner and operator behind digital marketing experiments publication, The New New Thing, where digital marketing leaders can find news, interviews, podcasts and op-eds with industry leaders on marketing R&D and experimentation.

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, is a leading venture studio focused on conceiving, launching and scaling next generation enterprise cloud companies. The High Alpha Studio Portfolio includes Octiv, Lessonly, Visible, Sigstr, ClearScholar, Zylo, Doxly, Structural and Quantifi. For more information: highalpha.com.

