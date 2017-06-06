Google has created a new web-based game designed to teach the fundamentals of internet safety to children.

Interland represents part of a broader program that launches today called Be Internet Awesome, developed in conjunction with online safety bodies such as ConnectSafely, the Internet Keep Safe Coalition, and the Family Online Safety Institute.

With Interland, Google is striving to teach five core internet principles around being “internet smart,” “internet alert,” “internet strong,” “internet kind,” and “internet brave.”

There are four lands through which young gamers come up against phishers, hackers, bullies, and over-sharers — those who reveal too much information about themselves online.

In “Kind Kingdom,” for example, players collect hearts and tools to help them spread kindness to characters they meet in the game, while also blocking and reporting bullies they meet on the way.

Google and partners also created a bunch of resources for teachers and a video series for parents, called the Be Internet Awesome challenge, which is designed to make “talking about online safety fun and accessible,” according to Google.

Be Internet Awesome is the latest in a series of initiatives by the internet giant to promote the internet as a safe and positive place for everyone. In April, Google-owned YouTube launched Internet Citizens, a series of workshops aimed at educating U.K. kids ages 13-18 year on how to combat issues like fake news, echo chambers, and offensive speech.