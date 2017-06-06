Trilogy Education Services, which provides skill-based training programs by partnering with universities, announced today that it has secured $30 million in Series A funding — a big chunk of capital for a startup’s first round. Highland Capital Partners led the investment, with participation from Rethink Education, City Light Capital, and other independent investors.

Trilogy provides students with a market-driven curriculum, career training services, and access to a network of employers. The New York-based startup works with 21 universities across the country, including Northwestern, Rutgers, UT Austin, and UC Berkeley.

“Trilogy currently offers a web development curriculum, a data analytics curriculum, and is launching a UX/UI curriculum,” wrote Trilogy’s founder and CEO Dan Sommer, in an email to VentureBeat.

The startup has bootstrapped until now, managing to ramp up 250 employees since launching in 2015. The fresh capital will be used for program expansion and further development of the platform “to better support our partner colleges and universities,” wrote Sommer.