(Reuters) — Uber Technologies fired more than 20 people following an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bobbie Wilson, an attorney at Perkins Coie LLP, gave Uber’s more than 12,000 employees an assessment of the firm’s investigation, the report said.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)