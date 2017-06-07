Vector Capital Acquisition of Experian Cross-Channel Marketing Taps Decades of Domain Expertise & SaaS Innovation for Enterprise Platform Focused Solely on the Marketer

Cheetah Digital, a global enterprise cross-channel marketing solutions provider, today launched as an independent marketing technology company. Formerly Experian Cross-Channel Marketing (CCM), the newly established Cheetah Digital is committed to driving exceptional results for enterprise marketers at scale through an unrelenting focus on product innovation and expert services.

In April 2017, Vector Capital, a leading technology-focused global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments, along with Peter McCormick, Co-Founder of ExactTarget (acquired by Salesforce.com), announced the purchase of Experian CCM. The transaction encompassed Experian’s suite of cross-channel and email marketing products, including the Experian Marketing Suite, CheetahMail and Mail Publisher, as well as a full portfolio of professional and strategic services.

Peter McCormick has been named Executive Chairman of the Board for Cheetah Digital. Sameer Kazi, who served as Executive Vice President at ExactTarget and Salesforce.com, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Experian CCM’s Global President, Matt Seeley, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

“We are deeply committed to providing CCM’s customers with the same level of high-quality solutions and services that they have been experiencing for many years,” said Peter McCormick, Executive Chairman of Cheetah Digital. “We are confident that with our domain expertise and dedication to R&D, Cheetah Digital will become the leading, global SaaS marketing platform for the enterprise.”

The Cheetah Digital Marketing Suite has been designed to help marketers build and optimize high-volume, high-complexity and high-performance cross-channel campaigns. Cheetah Digital’s focus on innovative marketing software delivers significant competitive advantages to enterprises looking to achieve meaningful interactions with their customers.

“Cheetah Digital’s priorities are innovation and customer success. We are marketers at heart, and we want to be the company that shapes the future of marketing,” said Sameer Kazi, CEO of Cheetah Digital. “We have the depth and the breadth necessary to solve marketers’ biggest challenges and truly help them build meaningful customer relationships to create profitable brand outcomes.”

About Cheetah Digital

Cheetah Digital is the only independent, cross-channel marketing solutions provider dedicated to the enterprise marketer. Backed by actionable data, technology and expert services, our platform allows marketers to build meaningful customer relationships, create profitable brand outcomes and drive exceptional results. Our team of industry experts provides marketing leadership for the world’s largest enterprise brands, including Williams-Sonoma and Delta Airlines. Cheetah Digital is a global company, headquartered in New York City, with over 1,600 employees across 17 countries.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in technology businesses. With $3.4 billion of capital under management, Vector identifies and pursues investments in both private and public markets. Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve competitive standing of businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and shareholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.

