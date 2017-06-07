Beginning at 7am PT tomorrow, former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his firing by President Trump and the events leading up to it. Much of the nation will be focused on the testimony, perhaps the most notable congressional hearing since the Watergate era.

44 years ago, broadcast networks carried live coverage of the Watergate hearings for two weeks, an unprecedented event for the television industry that kept Watergate front and center in water-cooler conversations. Today, water coolers have been displaced by social network feeds, and while the networks will again carry live coverage of Comey’s hearing, the Internet also will offer a second-screen experience that allows for the national conversation to occur in real time.

The hearing and the subsequent implosion on social media will be worth watching. After all, history like this doesn’t happen every day. (Okay, these days maybe it does.)

How to watch the hearing

Honestly, it’s going to be hard to avoid the hearing. Every broadcast network and major cable-news channel will be televising and live streaming the hearing. Digital news publications like the New York Times, The Washington Post, and many others will carry live feeds and/or live blog the event on their sites.

Facebook says all of the outlets above will be streaming the hearing live on Facebook, as will news sites like Buzzfeed, Politico, Vox and a lot of local TV affiliates owned by Fox, Sinclair and others.

Twitter says it’s tapping into its new partnership with Bloomberg to live stream Bloomberg TV’s coverage on Twitter, alongside a Tweet timeline.

Where to find background reading

The Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey’s statement on its site Wednesday, in which the former FBI director recounted his conversations with Trump and said the President had repeatedly pressured him to publicly announce that he was not personally under federal investigation.

The Washington Post annotated Comey’s statement.

Several news publications have prepared explainers offering context and a timeline of events leading to this moment:

The New York Times: Your Guide to All the Comey News Heading Into His Testimony

Lawfare: What to expect when you’re expecting Comey

Lawfare: Takeaways From Comey’s Prepared Testimony for the Senate Select Intelligence Committee

The New Yorker: James Comey’s Intellectual History

CNN: James Comey Fast Facts

Buzzfeed is posting live updates of news breaking around Comey’s prepared comments

How to follow the reaction

President Trump has indicated he may respond in real time to the testimony on… where else? Twitter. For a more official-looking response, a non-official Twitter account has been set up to reformat his tweets in the form of official White House statements.

For a fully bipartisan view, CSPAN has compiled a list of US Senators on Twitter, as well as a separate list for members of Congress.

CSPAN also has a list of national political reporters, in case you don’t already follow your own favorites and want to find their names quickly.

Finally, the @projectexile7 Twitter account is thought to belong to James Comey. It is a private account, has only one tweet, yet has amassed 7,600 followers who may be hoping Comey will use it to respond to President Trump.

How to make (or rebut) comparisons with the Watergate hearings

With YouTube, of course. PBS NewsHour has a short-ish, 16-minute recap of the Senate Watergate hearings which began on May 17, 1973 and ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation the following year. Longer clips can be found on YouTube playlists lovingly curated by users – here’s a good one if you care to go deeper into history.

Or if you prefer to filter your history through popular culture, All The President’s Men can be streamed on Cinemax’ MaxGo service or rented for $2.99 on Amazon Video, Google Play, and iTunes. (Gentle spoiler: The movie ends well before the hearings begin.)