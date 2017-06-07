Illumio, which provides software to help businesses secure their data centers by filtering network traffic, announced today funding of $125 million led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, 8VC, Accel, and DCVC also participated.

“If you ask any security professional privately they will tell you it is not a matter of if a hacker will get inside their data center and public cloud environments, it is a matter of when,” wrote Illumio founder and CEO Andrew Rubin in an email to VentureBeat. “As a result, companies are looking for new ways to see and isolate threats.”

Illumio offers what it calls “adaptive segmentation” — basically, monitoring what should and should not be allowed to communicate among various points on the network by filtering traffic. “It essentially encircles data in a protective bubble that will stay with the information regardless of where it’s moved or run,” wrote Rubin. “That could stop hackers even after they’ve stolen information.”

Nearly 100 customers subscribe to Illumio’s service, according to Rubin, including Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, and Workday. The software is available from the cloud and on premises. Competitors include VMware NSX and Cisco ACI/Tetration.

Founded in 2013, Illumio has raised a total of $267 million to date. The new capital will be used to increase sales and marketing, as well as further research and development (R&D).

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Illumio currently has 175 employees.