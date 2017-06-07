Kony Recognized as a Leader in Mobile Banking Capabilities Based on Delivery Model, Go-to-Market Capabilities, Growth Strategy, Research and Development and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 7, 2017–

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and applications company, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report. Kony was recognized as a leader with strong recognition across all 10 capabilities assessed, including delivery model, go-to-market capabilities, growth strategy, research and development, and innovation.

This IDC MarketScape covers a variety of vendors participating in the mobile banking and payments market, and buyers were surveyed to gauge the vendor’s ability to meet their strategic needs and current capabilities. According to the IDC MarketScape, Kony’s commitment to research and development and innovation has resulted in an impressive product roadmap, a wide range of features and proven product integration flexibility. Kony’s vast experience serving midsize to large banking institutions and strong customer support helped Kony position as a leader in the new report.

“The Kony solution allows banks and credit unions to deliver an innovative mobile banking and payments experience,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, Consumer Banking Engagement Strategies, IDC Financial Insights. “Kony has experience integrating multiple back-end data silos into a single customer-driven mobile banking app. Kony’s solution is easily extensible, giving banks control of their mobile roadmap and the ability to incorporate new technologies into their app quickly.”

“Innovation and leadership in digital is the ante to success in financial services,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “While we take great pride in our industry acknowledged leadership in mobility platforms and tools, we take greater pride in our market leading solutions for digital banking. This recognition from the IDC MarketScape as a Mobile Banking leader is an important validation of our commitment to enabling banks and credit unions around the world to unlock the power of digital and mobile with speed, security, and efficiency.”

The IDC MarketScape research includes analysis of nine North American vendors of mobile banking and payments products. The report focuses on key measures for success based on 1) vendor’s current capabilities and how well it aligns to customer needs and, 2) vendor’s future strategy and how it aligns with what customers will require in three to five years.

The Kony Retail Banking solution is part of the Kony AppVantage™ offering, which helps businesses large and small looking for innovative and cost-effective enterprise-grade apps. With Kony AppVantage, Kony can quickly build custom apps for organizations or customers can choose from a portfolio of existing pre-built packaged apps and components, which offer tailored applications for all types of customers that can quickly be assembled into custom applications.

In May 2017, Diebold Nixdorf announced a strategic partnership with Kony to accelerate mobile transformation in financial services and retail. As part of this partnership, Diebold Nixdorf will offer white label mobile application solutions for financial institutions (based upon Kony Retail Banking) and retailers. The next generation mobile application suite – DN Mobile, powered by Kony – will enable a unified and highly personalized experience for users by leveraging cross-platform data and integrating multiple channels to drive connected commerce.

Kony’s Retail Banking solution is based upon the award winning Kony App Platform, which is an open and standards-based, integrated platform for mobile app development and beyond. It empowers enterprises to quickly design, build, deploy, and manage multi-edge app experiences. The full solution encompasses unique app UI design and development tools (Kony Visualizer), powered by Kony’s mobile middleware and backend application development offering (Kony MobileFabric), as well as testing and analytics.

Download a complimentary excerpt of IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments: Report.

IDC MarketScape: North America Mobile Banking and Payments 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #40830917, May 2017)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005492/en/

Kony, Inc.

Jean Kondo, 510-823-4728

Jean.kondo@kony.com

or

Blanc & Otus

Danielle Tarp, 415-856-5182

Danielle.tarp@blancandotus.com