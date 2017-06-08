Ancestry is going all-in on Amazon Web Services, plans to migrate a massive 10 petabytes of genealogy and genetics data from its private servers.

The move is already underway, and the company has migrated 8PB thus far, according to Nat Natarajan, the company’s executive vice president of product and technology. Ancestry will be migrating a total of 12,000 virtual machines to the cloud and is also adopting AWS’ platform services, like Redshift for data warehousing and Lambda for just-in-time computations.

It’s a massive win for AWS, which is locked in tight competition for customers with Microsoft, Google, and IBM. Ancestry is committed to storing massive amounts of data with AWS, which will translate into recurring revenue for Amazon.

Ancestry, meanwhile, gets a set of services and infrastructure that can scale to meet its business needs as the company continues to grow. Its rapidly growing DNA sequencing offering requires processing a ton of data. By moving to the cloud, it’s possible for Ancestry’s infrastructure to scale and meet those needs.

The move also highlights one of the big shifts in the cloud market. While the company was thinking about a migration as early as 2013, they were concerned about the privacy and security of their users’ highly personal data. (A password and credit card breach is one thing, but a leak of someone’s genome is another thing entirely.)

Ancestry takes that responsibility seriously, Natarajan said, and the company is satisfied that AWS will be able to provide better protection than a private data center because of its logging and security capabilities.