Addepar, a company that touts itself as the “operating system for the financial world,” has raised a whopping $140 million in a series D round of funding led by Valor Equity Partners, 8VC, and QuantRes founder Harald McPike.

Founded out of Mountain View, Calif. in 2009, Addepar is a data-driven investment management platform targeted at financial advisers who use the software to track assets and “visualize” information for their clients, while also offering APIs to integrate with third-party products, including Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. The company said that it works with hundreds of advisers, endowments, and major financial institutions, with more than $650 billion in assets funneled through its platform — up from $300 billion 18 months ago.

Back in January, Morgan Stanley announced it was tapping Addepar to give some of its super-wealthy clients insight into their investments by grouping together assets held in various locations and accounts to make it easier to parse the data and gain insights.

Addepar was cofounded by Joe Lonsdale, a partner at 8VC and an entrepreneur who also helped create big data mining company Palantir alongside Peter Thiel. Prior to now, Addepar had raised north of $65 million, including a $50 million series C round back in 2014 that was co-led by Valor and former PayPal COO and Yammer founder David Sacks. With another $140 million in the bank, Addepar said that it will double down on its R&D efforts and look to expand its product and services to more wealth and asset management firms.

“The company’s extraordinary growth speaks for itself,” said Lonsdale. “Addepar is now poised to become the universal operating system to power global finance. It has already connected much of the financial services ecosystem as the leading platform for the highest caliber of asset owners and advisers, capturing and aggregating data from numerous sources and helping to apply it in the most intuitive and impactful ways.”

Valor has now invested in Addepar’s previous two funding rounds, with founder and managing partner Antonio Gracias joining Addepar’s board after the series B round a few years back. Valor and Gracias have some notable companies in their portfolio, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla, as well as SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla last year.

“The idea of a common language and a truly universal data platform for the financial services world is something Wall Street 10 years ago could never have imagined,” added Gracias. “Addepar has not only imagined it, but achieved it, pioneering a fast growing new market that will revolutionize the way data drives finance.”

Today’s news comes less than a month after Addepar acquired AltX, a machine learning platform for the investment world. In addition to its Silicon Valley hub, Addepar has offices in New York, Salt Lake City, and Chicago.