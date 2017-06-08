Shippable is trying to unify enterprise software development workflows with a new version of its product that can run in a private data center. Today, the company unveiled Shippable Server, a software package that’s designed to provide all of the development pipeline assistance available in Shippable’s cloud-based offering without requiring customers to move data outside their firewall.

The goal behind Shippable is to take the workflows that compose software development and operation and make them function more like digital assembly lines. While enterprise companies have embraced automation for application development and operations as part of the DevOps movement, multiple teams may end up using different tools that don’t talk with one another.

Shippable’s products integrate with those tools and also provide a set of services to handle tasks like continuous integration and code validation. By making its tools available for use behind a company’s firewall, Shippable has expanded its potential customer base to include businesses that are unwilling to use a cloud service to provide those functions.

The Server launch builds on Shippable’s pivot last year toward offering a wide variety of services in addition to continuous integration, which is what the company began with. Shippable learned from its interaction with customers that developing applications in large organizations often requires work from multiple teams with different workflows, company CEO Avi Cavale said.

“What we realized was we had to go beyond building point-to-point development pipelines like what we were doing with Shippable CI,” he said.

In Cavale’s view, software development and deployment will become more like assembly line production, and Shippable’s tools are aimed at making that possible for organizations.

Building Shippable Server required more than just packaging the company’s software up and selling it to enterprises, Cavale said. The company needed to develop more sophisticated enterprise support services for serving new customers. Much of Shippable’s support for its software-as-a-service product took place on web forums, but Server customers were looking for more direct lines into the company.

Shippable also needed to create tools for managing its service. While the company’s developers could use command line tools to handle scaling the SaaS environment, Cavale said that enterprise users wanted a graphical interface for performing those management tasks.

Shippable Server also supports integrating with third-party development tools meant to run on-premises, like GitHub Enterprise and Docker Datacenter.